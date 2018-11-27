Baton Rouge firefighters battled a blaze early Tuesday on Evangeline Street thought to be caused by an unattended space heater as colder weather moved through the Baton Rouge area.

Firefighters arrived just before 7 a.m. to find a bedroom of the home in the 5600 block of Evangeline Street. Investigators say they believe it was caused by a space heater placed too close to combustibles and left unattended.

Nobody was injured, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

According to the National Weather Service data, the Baton Rouge site recorded a temperature of 35 degrees just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say fires are generally more common in the winter months, and more than a dozen Baton Rouge area residents were killed in house fires over the last year.

Louisiana fire officials warned residents to be aware of fire hazards in the home in October, when three residents died within a week due to house fires they called "preventable," though at least one of those incidents was thought to be caused by discarded smoking materials.