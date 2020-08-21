Baton Rouge police are searching for an elderly man with dementia who went missing from his house on Tuscarora Street late Friday afternoon.
Eddie Curtis, 76, is about 5'6" tall and medium build, last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue jogging pants and leather shoes, police said in a news release Friday evening.
Curtis is believed to suffer from dementia and the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out, police said. He lives in the 3900 block of Tuscarora Street, which is off Mohican Street near Interstate 110, and was last seen at his house around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Anyone who has seen Curtis or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.