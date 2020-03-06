Authorities arrested at least nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Deantonie Dangerfield, 33, 14531 Sunnyhill Avenue, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Resinald Davis,38, 2567 Progress Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Byron Ennis, 38, 1815 General Cleburne Avenue, first-offense DWI.
- Donald Grimes, 66, 6855 Dalark Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Byron Hughes, 27, 1801 73rd Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage, false motor vehicle certificates and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- John Moore, 37, 4430 Sarasota Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, equipment violation, improper lane usage and driver's license not in possession.
- Coda Stovall, 50, 2915 Lorraine Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and obstruction of a highway.
- Dale Straughter, 49, 1143 W. Garfield Street, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, license plate required and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Alex Vandevender, 51, 4740 Orchid Street, Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI.