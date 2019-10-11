A Baton Rouge man was arrested and booked Thursday on 117 counts of pornography after authorities from multiple agencies traced images of child sex abuse to his email.
The investigation began in September when special agents of the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in September about possible distribution of child sexual abuse images, according to booking documents.
Agents found dozens of images of child sex abuse and traced them to Guillermo Bethancourth's email and other social media accounts and arrested him, the booking documents say.
Bethancourth, 42, of 6751 Harry Drive, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 117 counts of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, 50 counts of video voyeurism and 3 counts of production of pornography involving juveniles.
Following the arrest, Homeland Security Investigations placed a detainer on Bethancourt, who was illegally residing in Baton Rouge, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Multiple agencies including the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the Department of Homeland Security and Louisiana State Police partnered to arrest Bethancourth.