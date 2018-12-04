East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies are investigating reports of a body found Tuesday evening in a residential area on South Flannery Road.
Foul play is suspected in the death, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
The body was found shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Flannery Road and Jane Seymour Drive. The location is north of Interstate 12 between Millerville Road and Old Hammond Highway.
The body was found wrapped in what appears to be a blue tarp, with sneakers visible from one end. Neighbors said they heard no sounds that would have indicated a killing.
No other details were immediately available.
More information to come.