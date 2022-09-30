Authorities arrested a man who is accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old in the head last week during a drug deal and then stealing his gun.
Destin Brogan, 18, was arrested Thursday on a count of first-degree murder and another count of illegal possession of a firearm in the shooting death of Erion Franklin, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
After his arrest, Brogan admitted to shooting Franklin after he meet up with him to purchase marijuana. He also admitted to stealing his gun following the shooting.
Franklin was found shot to death in the backyard of a home in the 3400 block of Yorkfield Drive (map), near O’Neal Lane on Sept. 15.