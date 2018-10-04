A corrections officer at the Louisiana State Penitentiary was arrested Thursday after she attempted to smuggle drugs into the facility, according to the state Department of Corrections.
The arrest came after a routine search of the officer and her vehicle around 5 a.m. Thursday revealed 0.5 of a gram of marijuana in the the car at Angola, said Ken Pastorick, a spokesman for the agency.
Pastorick said investigators believe the officer was bringing the drugs for use inside the prison, but the case remains under investigation.
Sherrell Doss, 147 Buckles Hockett Lane Road, Roxie, Mississippi, was booked by West Feliciana Sheriff's deputies on one count each of introduction of contraband and simple possession of Schedule I drugs, the news release says.
Doss, 21, was employed as a corrections officer since April 2017, according to the agency. She resigned during the investigation.
The corrections department said the arrest is the latest in the "aggressive efforts" of investigators with the prison.
Officials recently installed body scanners at the State Penitentiary in an effort to curb visitors from sneaking drugs into the facility. Last month, the scanners detected two visitors attempting to bring marijuana, heroin and cocaine into the person.