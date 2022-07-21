After her ex-boyfriend shot her in the shoulder, a Baton Rouge woman played dead so that he wouldn't shoot her again, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says.
On Tuesday, deputies were called to an apartment at 3421 O'Neal Lane in response to a shooting, according to an affidavit. They forced their way into the victim's bedroom because the door was locked.
The victim told deputies that a man she had dated off and on for the last several years showed up at the apartment and an argument ensued. She said he shot her in the shoulder; as she lay on the floor playing dead, he kicked her in the stomach, the affidavit said,
The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, the sheriff's office said. Her children, ages 9 and 15, were both in the apartment during the shooting, the affidavit says.
The victim identified the shooter as Roy Haynes, 30. He was arrested Thursday by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, where he was booked into prison as a fugitive.
He faces a count of attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.