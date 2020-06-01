Arson destroyed a vacant Baton Rouge house Monday morning, a fire department official said.

The fire broke out at close to 11 a.m. at 3563 Osceola St. and was quickly brought under control before it could spread to neighboring homes, said Curt Monte, spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire came on the heels of four other fires, both residential and commercial, in Baton Rouge on Sunday night. There's no indication that they are connected.

Anyone with information about the Osceola Street fire is asked to call fire department investigators at (225) 354-1419.

