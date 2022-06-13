A West Feliciana-area lawyer and former assistant prosecutor for several Louisiana judicial districts struck a plea deal and will serve prison time on charges stemming from years-old allegations that he molested two children, court records show.
David Opperman, who since 1994 has worked at various law firms and as an assistant district attorney for Caddo, Concordia, Catahoula and East Baton Rouge parishes, entered one guilty plea and one no-contest plea on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. The victims were ages 13 and 16.
"The psychological damage childhood sexual abuse causes is immeasurable," the older victim wrote in a victim impact statement presented to the court Friday, when Opperman entered a plea agreement. "This is the closure I need for my own healing to be a better mother and hopefully wife someday. ... I am free from that shame that was never mine to carry."
Opperman, 60, will go to prison for five years, then serve six years of probation upon his release. He also will be required to register as a sex offender.
In a case that involved salacious accusations of conflict of interest against the district attorney for East and West Feliciana parishes, Opperman was initially indicted in 2020 on counts of aggravated rape and sexual battery, accused of assaulting the youth victims in separate incidents, both of which occurred nearly two decades prior.
Court filings show Opperman was accused of having sexual intercourse with a then-16-year-old girl in 2000. He was accused of raping a 13-year-old victim three years after that. In both cases, the victims came forward years later.
Opperman maintains his innocence in the case of the younger victim but pleaded no contest on that allegation, said his lawyer, Jim Boren. Opperman wrote in court filings that he did not dispute the allegations by the then-16-year-old victim, entering a guilty plea on the count stemming from that case.
The latter victim came forward after Opperman's arrest for the incident with the younger victim, Boren explained — something Opperman and his attorney feared heightened the potential for a guilty verdict.
"David has always maintained and still maintains that he did nothing wrong" with the younger victim, Boren said. "But once the second older, 16-year-old victim came forward, David felt there was greater risk of a guilty verdict and of his having to serve a life sentence."
Many people enter "no contest" pleas when they believe they are innocent but the risk of conviction and severe punishment is too great, Boren said. "Plea bargains are a necessary evil in our system of justice and don’t always produce justice, but this one was knowingly entered by David after assessing the risks and doing what he thought best for his family," he said.
Opperman, of St. Francisville, in 2014 ran an unsuccessful campaign for 20th Judicial District Attorney in East and West Feliciana parishes against incumbent Sam D'Aquilla — a bitter race that complicated the initial criminal case D’Aquilla filed against Opperman more than two years ago stemming from the allegations of sexual abuse.
Opperman's lawyers had called for D’Aquilla to step down from the case, arguing in court filings Opperman was cooperating in a federal criminal probe of D'Aquilla when Opperman was accused in late 2017 of molesting the younger girl.
Responding to inquiries about the case, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Baton Rouge has said it neither confirms nor denies the existence of federal probes as a matter of policy. Boren's filing alleged the federal investigation involved D’Aquilla destroying evidence and granting of “an enormously generous plea deal” to a man convicted of sex crimes against children.
D'Aquilla has called those claims "absurd," ridiculous" and "just outrageous."
It was while Opperman and D'Aquilla were locked in their contentious 2014 race for District Attorney that the elder victim first confided with family about her abuse at Opperman's hands, the person wrote in a five-page statement read in court Friday. The Advocate does not identify victims of sexual abuse without their consent.
The victim wrote that, at one point during the political race, her mother said she was thinking about voting for Opperman. Chatter had begun swirling about the accusations by the younger victim, she wrote, and she decided to speak up.
"My mom couldn't believe you'd be capable of such a thing, but I knew," she wrote. "I took a deep breath and finally … I told my mom the truth."
As Opperman was arrested three years later, the older victim chose to come forward, she wrote.
"When I saw your arrest, my heart hurt for you and your family, which is a big factor in (my) not coming forward sooner," she continued. "But I wonder, has your heart ever felt remorse? Have you ever considered my life? I protected your image, reputation and marriage at a high cost."
Opperman would go on to lose the 2014 race that helped prompt the elder victim to come forward.
Of all people, Opperman "knows the law and knows it well," that victim wrote in her impact statement.
"For nearly 20 years, I thought I was the one to be looked down on, the one who was wrong," she added. "I went through great lengths to hide that shame. But what happens in the dark will come to the light."