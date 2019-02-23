Authorities arrested at least nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Blake Abadie, 1407 Sigur Avenue, Metairie, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage.
- Christopher Algero, 29, 2185 Glasgow Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to maintain control.
- Jarred Buchana, 26, 4161 Mohican Presott Crossover, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, drinking in a motor vehicle, failure to maintain control.
- Jeremy Coleman, 36, 925 Round Hill Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying red light, reckless operation, careless driving, vehicle negligent injuring.
- Delfino Miranda, 48, 500 West Costa Rica Avenue, Pharr, Texas, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, reckless operation, seat belt violation.
- James Riley, 38, 8028 Baju Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control.
- Lenard Robinson, 62, 600 Wooddale Boulevard, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control.
- Robin Shreve, 57, 12641 Centerra Court, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI.
- Lavarius Williams, 24, 2216 Toledo Street, Baker, first-offense DWI, headlights required, speeding, license plate required.