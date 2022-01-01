A man who shot at his ex-girlfriend before trying to escape police by kicking out the back of a squad car window has been arrested on attempted murder, Baton Rouge police say.
According to an affidavit for his arrest, police were called Wednesday to Doughtery Drive, where a woman told them her ex-boyfriend, Trindell Parker, 23, had fired about three rounds at her from across a courtyard while she stood in her apartment doorway with another person. Officers say they spotted the bullet holes in the doorframe near where she had been standing.
While speaking with detectives, the victim told them Parker had previously threatened to kill her if the two ever broke up. According to the affidavit, she also said she got a text message from another woman she described as another ex-girlfriend of Parker's.
Police say they spoke with the second woman and got permission to search her apartment, where they found Parker hiding in a bedroom closet.
The woman told detectives she had been afraid when Parker showed up at her front door with a gun in hand, so she agreed to hide the firearm under her mattress, officials say.
Police arrested Parker and put him in the back of a BRPD car. Once inside however, the affidavit says Parker moved his cuffs from behind him, took off his seat belt, kicked out the back window of the unit and climbed out, leading police on a short chase before being shot with a stun-gun.
Court records show Parker was previously convicted of aggravated assault on a dating partner in 2020 and was still on probation at the time of the incident earlier this week. Officials say they also found out that the gun used in the recent shooting was stolen.
Parker faces one count each of attempted second-degree murder, simple criminal damage to property, simple escape, resisting an officer, violation of protective orders, illegal possession of stolen firearms and felon in possession of a firearm.