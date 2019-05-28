A new arrest warrant signed Monday provides additional details about alleged events leading up to the bizarre security breach at the Governor's Mansion last month.

Reynard Green, 34, was arrested April 17 after authorities found him sleeping on a couch inside the Governor's Mansion. He was released on bond a few weeks later, court records show.

Now he's wanted on additional counts after a woman who lives near the Governor's Mansion said Green tried to enter her house earlier that same night.

The woman called police immediately and initially reported that a man and woman were knocking on her door, according to the warrant. Police responded to her address and found the man had left but the other woman was still there. She told officers she and her boyfriend had gotten lost looking for a hospital.

Police wrote in the warrant that the boyfriend had walked away from the scene and was never located.

The resident contacted police again about a month later and said she hadn't been able to sleep since the incident out of fear, according to the warrant. She then provided additional details about the night, including that she heard her doorbell ring and saw a woman trying to turn her doorknob. The resident then turned and saw a man pulling on her back door and "pushing it with his body attempting to get inside."

She also said she saw Green's photo on TV and in the newspaper and "knew it was the same person trying to get into her residence hours earlier."

In the Governor's Mansion case, Green was booked on simple burglary, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property, possession of a Schedule I narcotic and two counts of battery of a police officer. His criminal record includes minor arrests but no prior convictions in East Baton Rouge, court records show.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declined to comment on whether he or his family were in the mansion at the time.