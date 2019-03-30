A man and woman were arrested Friday for their role in a March 5 double shooting and attempted armed robbery on College Drive, Baton Rouge police reported.

Alyssa Spikes, 25, of Pearland, Texas, and Rondell Hill, 23, of Baton Rouge, were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison on attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and armed robbery/attempted armed robbery, use of firearm.

Police responded to an incident at the Walmart store on College Drive on March 5 where they discovered two men, ages 23 and 26, suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims later revealed that the two had been in the middle of a narcotics transaction in the adjacent Albertsons parking lot when a man, later identified as Hill, shot at them, then fled in a car driven by Spikes.

According to the report, the victims managed to drive to Walmart for help after they were wounded.

When detectives searched the Albertsons parking lot, they found a State of Texas citation on the pavement for a red 2014 Hyundai Elantra. Records indicate Hill had leased it for the past few months.