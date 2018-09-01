Authorities arrested at least 11 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison on Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jerret Cole, 26, 37113 White Road, Lot 27, Donaldsonville, first-offense DWI, possession of marijuana, driver's license suspended or revoked, insurance required and license plate required.
- Raymond Cruz, 22, 2964 Coldwater Church Road, Meadville, Mississippi; first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule IV drugs.
- Casey Kittrell, 30, 13408 Orleans Drive, Gonzales, second-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Jamarcus Mealey, 24, 10135 Grandeur Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Jeff Moreno, 33, 203 E. Highway 14, Delcambre, second-offense DWI, simple obstruction of highway, reckless operation, flight from an officer and text messaging prohibited.
- Hector Mulero, 51, 13 Flat Mountain Road, Dunlap, Tennessee; first-offense DWI, driver's license required, insurance required, headlights required, seat belt violation, reckless operation and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Christopher Sam, 25, 1221 Papit Guidry, St. Martinville, first-offense DWI.
- Chithanh Uong, 57, 2246 Levert St., Port Allen, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Christina Vincent, 38, 8510 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Charles Whitehead, 48, 15922 Denham Road, Price, fifth-offense DWI, failure to signal/improper turn, felon on possession of a firearm and possession of Schedule IV drugs.
- Brandon Williams, 27, 31474 Highway 405, Plaquemine, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.