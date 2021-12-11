3 booked on DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish between Friday and Saturday
Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Timothy Randolph. 33, of Baton Rouge, was booked on one count each of DWI, possession of marijuana and blocking an intersection.
- Bryant Slaughter, 64, of Baton Rouge, was booked on one count of DWI second-offense and one count of failing to stop at a stop sign.
- Derek Merrill, 47, of Maurepas, was booked on one count each of operating a vehicle while intoxicated second offense, reckless operation of a vehicle and failing to stop at a stop sign.