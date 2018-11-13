Firefighters rescued an elderly woman from a fire and severe smoke in a hotel off S. Shewood Forest Boulevard Tuesday morning, said St. George Fire Department spokesman Eldon Ledoux.
The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. Tuesday on the third floor of the In Town Suites at 11616 Sherwood Forest Court, Ledoux said. The sprinkler system had activated and extinguished the fire, but smoke remained heavy.
While firefighters worked to clear the smoke, they went around checking rooms to ensure everyone evacuated safely, Ledoux said. During the checks, firefighters found an elderly woman on the floor in distress from smoke inhalation, Ledoux said. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Fire investigators determined the fire was an accident, starting in the area of a battery charger, Ledoux said.
The sprinklers limited the fire damage, but several additional units had water damage, Ledoux said.
The Res Cross was called to assist the couple displaced by the fire.