A 23-year-old Texas woman was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.
Ami Patel, of Frisco, Texas, was a front seat passenger in a 2014 Toyota Corolla that rear ended a tow truck around 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 just east of La. 73, State Police said.
Patel, who was properly restrained, died of injuries sustained in the crash, State Police said.
The two drivers were uninjured. Both took chemical breath tests and showed no signs of impairment, State Police said.
The wreck is under further investigation.