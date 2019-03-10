Authorities booked at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Shavonda Brooks, 36, 3039 Midway Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlights required, not in possession of driver's license.
- Eric Durand, 34, 8220 Skysail Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Alfonce Sims, 72, 2422 Louisiana Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving left of center, failure to signal, improper turn.