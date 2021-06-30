A Southern University student is seeking a restraining order against a Baton Rouge police officer she accuses of soliciting sexual favors from her after pulling her over on suspicion of drunken driving last week.

Officer Donald Steele Jr. has been placed on leave amid an ongoing internal investigation into the matter, sources told The Advocate. The request for a protective order was filed in Baton Rouge district court Tuesday but as of Wednesday morning had not yet been signed by a judge.

Attorneys for the student said Steele knows her address and contact information. They said she fears he might "retaliate against her" for complaining about his alleged behavior during and after a traffic stop on Burbank Drive.

Steele joined the department about six years ago following a successful college football career playing defense for Southern. He was chosen by BRPD supervisors to receive an officer of the year award in 2018. Recent attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.

"For this officer to use his power and authority to influence my client — a young, impressionable college student he believes is under the influence of alcohol — that's coercion," said Ron Haley, an attorney representing the woman. "And if he truly believed that she was under the influence, then why would he instruct her to drive drunk all over Baton Rouge, potentially endangering the public."

Recent court filings outline her version of events.

The woman said she was pulled over around 2 a.m. June 23 by a Baton Rouge police officer. She said the officer — later identified as Steele — told her he would avoid citing her for DWI because she was pretty, according to the petition for protective order.

When the woman went to text her friend, Steele "snatched the phone from her" and then used the "airdrop" function to transfer some photos of her onto his phone, according to her attorneys.

When an LSU police officer rolled up to the traffic stop, Steele briefly spoke to the other cop and then returned to the woman, saying "too many people know him out here," according to her account.

"He instructed her to follow him to an undisclosed location and if she did not she would be arrested for DUI," the petition says. "Out of fear of arrest, the Petitioner followed Officer Steele to an abandoned warehouse near the Hollywood Casino."

She drove at least 5 miles from the traffic stop location on Burbank Drive to the warehouse just north of downtown — a trip she made at the request of the police officer who had just pulled her over because she seemed intoxicated, Haley emphasized.

At the warehouse, Steele made "several sexual advances" on the woman, including groping her and trying to kiss her, according to the petition. She said he also boasted about "how good he is at sex, how he can make her feel, how he can help her make some extra money."

"At the conclusion of the encounter, Officer Steele told the Petitioner to leave her door unlocked to her apartment, so that he can come over later that morning and they can have sex," the petition says.

Steele allowed the woman to drive herself home from the warehouse despite his suspicions about her sobriety, Haley said.

The rest of the petition is based on a series of text messages obtained by The Advocate allegedly exchanged between Steele and the woman after their encounter. She responds to the first few messages, then stops.

"Really enjoyed you so glad we met!!!" says a message received a little after 4 a.m. that morning. "I'm your secret keeper!"

She responds: "Facts though."

Sometime later, she receives sexually explicit instructions about what she should do while waiting in bed with "panties off."

After not responding to that text, she receives another at 5:46 a.m. that says: "Hey can I come now." Then another around 8 a.m. telling her to "have a good day at work!"

At 2 p.m. more messages arrive: "Hey! Are you having a good day! I got some money for you to get ya nails and toes done…"

Haley said his client filed a complaint with the BRPD internal affairs division soon thereafter. She identified Steele from a photo lineup.

A BRPD spokesman said Tuesday that an officer had been placed on leave and was under investigation because of the complaint, but wouldn't name the officer. Sources confirmed Steele's identity to The Advocate, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

Steele has been disciplined at least once before, when he received a three-day suspension for what his superiors deemed a racially charged comment to other officers — a case that raised questions about racial tensions within the department in the aftermath of the 2016 Alton Sterling shooting.

Steele denied the allegations and claimed his colleagues were simply retaliating against him for complaining about similarly inappropriate text messages from a white officer on his squad. That officer received a 20-day suspension for sending an animated photo depicting a chimpanzee, an image with clear racial undertones, investigators concluded.

Around the same time, Steele was accused of approaching three fellow officers — one of Middle Eastern descent and two white — in a convenience store and saying: "I don't know why you hanging around them white folk. They don't want you," directing his comments to the officer of Middle Eastern descent.

Steele received an award in 2018 from the Lt. Gen. Troy H. Middleton Chapter of The Military Order of the World Wars, which honored him as its Baton Rouge law enforcement officer of the year. His supervisors selected him for the award based on his performance.

Steele participated often in initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between BRPD officers and the Black community. He also took an active role in the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

A native of Selma, Alabama, Steele attended Southern on a football scholarship and graduated in 2009 with a degree in criminal justice administration. He stayed at Southern and earned a masters degree in criminal justice investigations in 2015, the same year he joined BRPD.

As he faces another internal investigation, his disciplinary history could impact his sentence this time around.

If investigators find evidence of potential criminal wrongdoing during the internal investigation, they would be obligated to turn the case over to criminal investigators, which could result in Steele facing charges.

The accusations against Steele come at a time of turmoil for the Baton Rouge Police Department, where a corruption scandal inside the narcotics division has resulted in two officers being arrested in recent months and four supervisors transferred to street patrols while investigators probe the extent of the alleged misconduct.