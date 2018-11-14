Two people are dead after a shooting late Wednesday on Gus Young Avenue, said East Baton Rouge Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.
A body was on the ground in the parking lot of the Ragusa Deli and Meat Market in the 4800 block of Gus Young Avenue, partially blocked from onlookers by two parked cars. It was not immediately clear where the second person who died. Chustz said two people were pronounced dead near the intersection of Gus Young Avenue and North 48th Street just before 10 p.m.
About 40 people bundled in heavy coats gathered behind the crime tape Wednesday night as temperatures dipped near freezing. Almost a dozen police units were on scene and a firetruck.
Jabare Thomas, 41, stood outside with neighbors. He said he was in his house on N. 48th Street, just down the block, when he heard gunfire.
"I thought it was fireworks at first," Thomas said, noting that he heard at least 10 gunshots. Two older women with him were glad he spoke with a reporter.
"See something, say something," one said. The other: "No rats!"
They commented about how the area has progressively become more dangerous. Thomas said when he grew up on the street, it was not like that.
"Now, ... you be scared to walk through here!" Thomas said.
In almost the same location, three people were shot and injured in July 2016.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman L'Jean McKnleey said homicide detectives and the coroner were headed to the scene about 10 p.m.