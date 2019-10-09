Jeffery Green

 Provided by Louisiana State Police

A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday, accused of sexual crimes against a juvenile, following a State Police Special Victims Unit investigation.

During the investigation that began earlier this month, the suspect, Jeffery Green, 50, began an online conversation with an undercover trooper posing as a juvenile. Green asked the "juvenile" to meet for sex and was arrested Tuesday after he arrived at the meeting location, State Police said in a statement Wednesday. 

Green, of 176 S. Donmoor Ave., was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

State Police said the case remains an active investigation. 

