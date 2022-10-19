State officials on Wednesday completed what they called the first phase of a plan to temporarily move some incarcerated youth from beleaguered state-run juvenile lockups across Louisiana to a controversial facility on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola.
Four youth from Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville and four youth from Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe were moved to the West Feliciana Center for Youth, which is what the state is calling the Angola facility — meaning a total of eight teens are currently housed at the old death row building that stands near the gates to the sprawling prison grounds.
OJJ is in the process of contacting youths’ families and legal representatives to inform them of the relocation, said Nicolette Gordon, a spokesperson for the state's Office of Juvenile Justice.
The plan has drawn criticisms, including in a federal lawsuit, from an array of civil rights attorneys, advocates and former justice system officials.
The move's timing conflicted with a timeline Office of Juvenile Justice officials described in an interview on Monday at the new facility. OJJ Facilities Director Linda London estimated then that the first group of youths would be moved in one to two weeks.
Advocates and attorneys spent much of the past 24 hours trying to figure out which youths had been transferred, and to where, said Aaron Clark-Rizzio, director of the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, an advocacy group that represents children involved in the criminal justice system.
"The last 24 hours have been tremendously anxious and tense...for the families of the incarcerated children in OJJ," Clark-Rizzio said. "One of the hardest parts has been the not knowing."
Clark-Rizzio also criticized OJJ deputy secretary Bill Sommers for calling state Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero, on Tuesday to relay the news that some youths had been moved before speaking with families. Connick's district encompasses Bridge City, which is home to the violence-plagued Bridge City Center for Youth.
"They need to speak to why they prioritized a politician over the children in their care," he said.
Gordon did not immediately respond Wednesday to questions about OJJ's communication of the move.