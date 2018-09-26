East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday unveiled new bullet-proof vests capable of deflecting high-power rifle rounds, the first step in a local nonprofit's mission to outfit all area first-responders with state-of-the-art protection.

Coordinated with new "mandatory-wear" policies, the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation is hoping to better protect local public safety officers — a goal that took shape in the aftermath of a July 2016 ambush in which a lone gunman attacked Baton Rouge law enforcement officers, killing three and wounding three.

"I made a promise that I was going to do everything in my power that I could to not have to allow another wife, or even a husband or any family member to have to go through what I’ve been through: to lose my husband in the line of the duty," said Dechia Gerald, the widow of Baton Rouge police officer Matthew Gerald, who was killed in the ambush July 17, 2016. "On that particular day he had a vest, but his vest was not able to handle rifle rounds.”

Gerald was killed in that attack along with fellow city police officer Montrell Jackson and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy Brad Garafola. Three were wounded: BRPD officer Chad Montgomery, and EBRSO deputies Bruce Simmons and Nick Tullier. Tullier remains in critical care after he was shot multiple times, including in the head. Simmons and Montgomery have returned to work. The gunman who came in from out of town, Gavin Long of Kansas City, Mo., was killed by a Baton Rouge Police sniper.

"Eight-hundred-and-one days it's been since that July 16 date, and we keep that in the back of our mind every time we try to help somebody," said Pat Englade, former Baton Rouge Police Chief and now chair of the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation (CALEF). "We want to make sure that never happens again. ... The movement is to make sure that everyone who serves us is able to go home every night."

The foundation has raised $1 million, Englade said, and will continue to raise money so it can outfit all local officers and first-responders, including firefighters and Emergency Medical Services personnel, with the vests.

The Sheriff's Office used $25,000 of federal grant funds, coupled with $125,000 from CALEF to purchase 180 of the vests for their deputies who patrol the streets. In the coming months, CALEF will begin to outfit Baton Rouge city police's uniform patrol officers with the vests in waves, said BRPD Deputy Chief Jonny Dunnam. Each vest costs about $1,500.

The new vests are a product of Angel Armor, a Colorado-based technology company, which Englade said has designed a vest that is the most protective while being much lighter and more comfortable for officers. While most local law enforcement officers have bullet-proof vests, including ones that are protect from rifle rounds, Englade said they were bulky, impractical and often not used.

Becky Anderson, wife of the deputy Shawn Anderson, who was killed in the line of duty in March 2017, talked Wednesday about how her husband was not wearing any bullet-proof vest when he was shot at while attempting to apprehend a rape suspect.

"Had a vest helped? We don't know," Becky Anderson said. "We can't go back and do the what-ifs. But what I do know is that every man and woman, police, fire or first-responder, deserves to have a vest for their protection so they can go out and do their very best. ... They deserve the best equipment."

Since the effort began, both East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul have signed a mandatory-wear policy to ensure officers will be wearing vests while they are on-duty. Englade said the foundation will provide vests only to agencies that have mandatory-wear policies in place.

"Our range personnel tested this vest," Gautreaux said. "They shot it with multiple handgun rounds, with multiple different rifle rounds, and none of it failed. The vest did not fail."

And that was the goal for Angel Armor, to find the most innovative solution to best protect officers, said Josh Richardson, a company co-founder.

"We work all across the United States, and I have never, nor has the Angel Armor team, ever seen the the support of so many businesses and communities come around their first-responders like we have seen in Baton Rouge," Richardson said.

