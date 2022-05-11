A man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times Tuesday night, Baton Rouge police said.
The man was leaving the area near the intersection of Spain and South 16th Streets shortly before 10:30 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by an unidentified person, BRPD spokesperson Don Coppola said.
He drove to Red Stick Social, just a block away, for help.
Police described the man's injuries as non-life threatening.
No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.
Additional details, including a possible motive, were not immediately available.