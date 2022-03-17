A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting his partner in front of their children and threatening to kill all of them, according to documents from the Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Curtis Jarvis, 58, was booked and charged on three counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal use of weapons and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Deputies were called to a report of a shooting at a home on West Wendover Drive around shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to documents.
A woman told deputies she was fighting with Jarvis, her partner, when he grabbed a gun and fired multiple rounds at her with two children around. She had been shot in the right hand.
As she and the children fled the scene, Jarvis yelled "I'm going to kill you and those damn kids," the woman told deputies.
None of the children were injured; the woman was taken to a hospital.
Deputies tried to contact Jarvis at the home, but he refused to come out, according to documents. He later exited the house, armed with a gun. He was taken into custody without any issues.
Jarvis told investigators that he and the woman had been arguing throughout the night. She called police to help settle the dispute, but the argument continued after, he said.
He took out his .38 caliber handgun from a nearby gun case.
The woman then called the children into the living room to get ready to leave, he told investigators.
She wanted to call 911 when Jarvis attempted to take the phone from her. A struggle ensued.
During the physical fight, Jarvis fired five rounds from his gun, he said. He did not know the woman had been shot until he saw blood on the floor. She and the children then fled.
Investigators found multiple bullets in the home.