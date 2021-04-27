A teenager was killed and another was wounded in gunfire shortly after midnight Tuesday morning, marking the fifth deadly shooting in East Baton Rouge within the past week.
Rodrick Cook, 17, died after the Tuesday shooting, which occurred around 12:45 a.m., according to Baton Rouge police.
Cook was pronounced dead at 1519 Matilda Street, a house off Terrace Street near the edge of Old South Baton Rouge.
Police said another victim, also 17 years old, was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital but expected to survive.
Five people have been killed in gunfire across East Baton Rouge Parish since last Wednesday, according to records maintained by The Advocate. The numbers mark an unusually violent week even as the parishwide murder rate remains elevated after breaking all previous records in 2020.