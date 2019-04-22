The Louisiana State Police on Monday revealed a security breach at the Governor's Mansion, saying they had arrested a man last week who trespassed into the building and damaged property before falling asleep on a couch, the Associated Press is reporting.
Reynard Green, 34, of Baton Rouge, was booked Wednesday on simple burglary, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property, possession of a Schedule I narcotic and two counts of battery of a police officer.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says booking records show Green was found sleeping on a couch and had broken an antique table.
Authorities wouldn’t immediately comment on whether Gov. John Bel Edwards or his family were in the mansion at the time.
State Police spokesman J.B. Slaton said Monday that Green also assaulted two law enforcement officers after being taken to a police headquarters.
"He actually tried to disarm one of the officers," Gautreaux said, adding officials also found suspected narcotics on Green after patting him down.
Few other details of what happened were immediately available and the incident remains under investigation.
"LSP is currently evaluating security procedures for potential areas of improvement,” Slaton said in a statement.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Green had an attorney.
Online booking records show that bail for Green, who remained incarcerated Monday, was set at a total of $32,000.