A man is dead and a woman seriously injured after a hit-and-run that occurred on Airline Highway early Saturday morning.
According to Baton Rouge police, a preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that 29-year-old Tyree Williams was traveling north along the highway when his 2007 Chevrolet Impala was struck by behind from an unknown vehicle.
The impact from the collision caused the Impala to travel across the median and enter the highway's southbound lanes, where it was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling southbound, causing the Silverado to veer off the roadway before striking a tree.
Williams, a Baton Rouge resident, died at the scene. The Silverado's driver, a 34-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene without attempting to stop or get help.
The investigation is going. BRPD urged anyone with information to contact the Traffic Homicide Unit at (225) 389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.