The sheriff's office has released the identity of the hospitalized suspect accused of crashing a stolen vehicle during a police chase late Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Davin Alexander will be booked on multiple charges upon his release from the hospital.

Officials say Alexander is suspected of stealing a Jaguar vehicle from the Target parking lot located on Millerville Road late Wednesday night.

Using the owner's tracking device, deputies were able to locate the vehicle at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and O'Neal Lane.

Alexander allegedly fled the scene when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, leading officials on a high-speed chase.

The Jaguar crashed on Old Hammond Highway and Alexander was ejected from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Officials say the motor of the car was also ejected and landed inside the living room of a nearby apartment, injuring two female victims.

Alexander was transported to an area hospital with a broken ankle.

Deputies say upon his release, Alexander will be booked into the parish prison on the following charges: theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, negligent injuring, general speed law, driving left of center, red light signal, and possession of legend drug (two counts.)

The victims inside the apartment sustained only minor injuries and are expected to be OK.