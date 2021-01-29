Investigators said they believe a Baton Rouge home was intentionally set on fire early Friday.
The blaze happened in the 3000 block of Iroquois Street around 2 a.m., according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The house was vacant when the fire started, and authorities said no one was injured.
Authorities did not say how the fire started or what made them believe the cause was suspicious.
The home sustained about $50,000 in damages and is considered a total loss, according to a statement from the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
No other details were immediately available.