The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say stabbed and killed his wife and injured two of her relatives Sunday night.
Michael Vallery, 49, is accused of killing Stefanie Vallery, 51, around 8 p.m. in their home in the 13000 block of Honey Drive. EBRSO said the couple was separated at the time of the attack.
The two female family members were found in the home suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to EBRSO.
One woman was transported to the hospital and is in serious, but stable condition. The other woman was treated on the scene. Vallery fled the scene.
Detectives are asking anyone with information as to Vallery’s whereabouts to call 389-5000 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 344-STOP. Do not approach suspect and immediately call 911 if seen.
This story will be updated.