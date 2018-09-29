A Jefferson Avenue home where a man allegedly killed his roommate last weekend has been completely destroyed in a Saturday morning fire, according to a Baton Rouge Fire Department press release.

Fire investigators say it was arson.

Harry Nelson, 45, fatally shot Zirondallo Turner, 42, last Saturday evening inside the home they shared at 4838 Jefferson Avenue, Baton Rouge police have said. Firefighters responded to that same address around 12:23 a.m. Saturday morning and found "fire was blowing out of every window," Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said.

The home, which the department marked as vacant, was completely destroyed in the blaze. Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby structures. No injuries were reported.

Nelson had recently moved out of a nursing home and in to the Jefferson Avenue home with Turner, police have said. On the night of the shooting, as Turner was sitting in a living room chair, Nelson "told the victim he would rather shoot him instead of someone else, at which time he produced a black handgun and began shooting the victim multiple times," according to his arrest report.

Baton Rouge police arrested Nelson on second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon on Thursday. Turner's murder was the third killing that day, marking the single deadliest day in Baton Rouge this year.

Fire investigators ask anyone with information on the fire to contact them at (225) 354-1419.

