Authorities are searching for a man involved in a Wednesday night shooting that injured one in Prairieville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies say Justin Boudreax, 29, of Raceland, and James Sims of Baton Rouge, were arguing at a restaurant at on Airline Highway around 9:40 p.m. when the two exchanged gunfire, according to press release.
Boudreaux was shot and taken to a hospital.
Once treated and recovered, he was arrested and booked on one count each of attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and disturbing the peace.
Authorities are still searching for Sims, who was an employee at the restaurant. He faces similar charges.
Anyone with information about Sims' location is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office anonymously at 225-344-7867 or text 847411.