BRFD fire investigators arrested a man suspected of starting a fire that displaced 10 people Tuesday from apartments on Violet Street, BRFD said.
Firefighters responded to the blaze just before midnight, according to a BRFD spokesman. When they arrived, they found one apartment unit completely engulfed in flames, which firefighters extinguished before they spread to the rest of the building.
Investigators later deemed the blaze an arson. Evidence from the scene led them to zero in on Rodney Hamilton, who was jailed the next day on counts of aggravated arson and terrorizing.
A BRFD spokesman said Hamilton torched the building after getting into an argument with a romantic partner.
No one was hurt in the fire, officials said. But six adults and four children were displaced.
The blaze caused about $85,000 in property damage, according to BRFD.