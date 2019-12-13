A man and woman were found shot to death Friday afternoon under the North Boulevard overpass, authorities said.
The victims appear to be homeless, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
Both were pronounced dead on the scene. Their bodies were covered in blankets, lying next to a shopping cart parked on a patch of grass while police launched their investigation and waited for the coroner's office to arrive.
It's unclear when the shooting occurred, but someone walking in the area discovered the bodies just before 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Boulevard, McKneely said. Police responded to the scene and roped off the entire area under the overpass.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Several people gathered outside the crime scene tape, including some who work at and frequent the various organizations in the area that provide support services to those experiencing poverty and homelessness.
One neighborhood resident, Dallas Howard, 30, said the shooting raises concerns about violence in the area, which he said sees more drug activity than most. It's usually peaceful, but some other recent instances of gun violence have left him worried.
"This seems to happen quite frequently around here," he added. "But I'm kind of shocked that it happened in the middle of the day like this."