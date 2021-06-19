A 28-year-old thrown from his motorcycle after striking a concrete curb in Ascension Parish earlier this week died Saturday in a local hospital, Louisiana State Police said.
Jacob Henry, of Prairieville, was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson westbound on La. 42 around 10:30 p.m. Monday when he ran into the curb after failing to negotiate a right turn, according to LSP. The impact threw Henry from the motorcycle.
Henry was rushed to a local hospital, where he was treated for serious wounds from the crash.
He succumbed to his injuries five days later.
Authorities say Henry was wearing a Louisiana Department of Transportation-approved helmet.
In announcing the fatality, LSP urged all riders to take a state-approved motorcycle safety course.
“These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur,” LSP officials wrote in a Saturday press release. “Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death.”