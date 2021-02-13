An elderly man and his wife died in an apparent murder-suicide in Baker on Saturday, police said.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said the incident involved a 92-year-old man and his 90-year-old wife. Authorities received a call; when they responded to the residence, they had to make forced entry into the house, he said.
The incident took place around 9 a.m. in the 3900 block of Epperson Street near Baker Heights Elementary School, according to Emergency Medical Service spokesperson Mike Chustz. He said the two people were dead at the scene when medics arrived.
No other details were immediately available.