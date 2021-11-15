A teenager shot and killed his cousin overnight in St. Helena Parish, officials said Monday afternoon.
St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting on Hughes Lane in Pine Grove, a community in the southern part of the rural parish near the Livingston-St. Helena line, shortly after 12:18 a.m. Monday morning.
Deputies found a teenage male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, Sheriff's spokesman Joe Chaney said.
The victim's teenage cousin was later arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Chaney.
Further details about the ongoing investigation, including the victim and alleged perpetrators' names and ages, were not immediately available Monday.