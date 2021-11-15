BR.sthelenashot.052820 HS 751.JPG

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office jail, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Greensburg, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A teenager shot and killed his cousin overnight in St. Helena Parish, officials said Monday afternoon.

St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting on Hughes Lane in Pine Grove, a community in the southern part of the rural parish near the Livingston-St. Helena line, shortly after 12:18 a.m. Monday morning.

Deputies found a teenage male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, Sheriff's spokesman Joe Chaney said.

The victim's teenage cousin was later arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Chaney.

Further details about the ongoing investigation, including the victim and alleged perpetrators' names and ages, were not immediately available Monday.

James Finn writes for The Advocate as a Report For America corps member. Email him at JFinn@theadvocate.com or follow him on Twitter @RJamesFinn.

To learn more about Report for America and to support our journalism, please click here.

View comments