A West Baton Rouge Parish deputy fatally shot a Port Allen man in the back of the neck while serving a warrant at a local motel, according to an autopsy released Tuesday.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office report found that 38-year-old Josef Richardson suffered a single gunshot wound to his neck that severed part of his spinal cord.

The sheriff's office had been serving a warrant Thursday evening at the Budget Motel 7 on U.S. 190 when a deputy shot him, according to the Louisiana State Police, which is reviewing the shooting.

The coroner's office said Richardson died at the scene.

Family and residents have called for the swift release of any new information ahead of a Wednesday rally outside the West Baton Rouge Parish courthouse.

"This is an egregious situation," said Ronald Haley Jr., an attorney representing Richardson's family. "When police execute a warrant, it should not be a death warrant."

Benjamin Crump, a prominent civil rights attorney who represented the family of Trayvon Martin, plans to speak along with Richardson's family at Wednesday's rally.

The sheriff's office placed the deputy, whose identity the office has not released, on paid administrative leave pending the state's investigation.

No timetable has been offered on when their review will be completed.