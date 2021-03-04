A mundane trip to the Firestone tire shop location on Burbank Drive for some car maintenance turned tragic late when a woman standing outside the business was struck and killed by a pickup truck that crashed into the building.
The driver likely was trying to park and accidentally pressed the gas instead of the brake, said East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
The woman was standing outside the building waiting for technicians to finish some work on her car, Hicks said.
She was later identified as Gretchen LeBlanc, 48, who died in the apparent accident not long before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Hicks said the driver is not facing any criminal charges or citations since it appears the entire incident was unintentional. Authorities believe the driver of the truck was also a customer of the business.
The fatal crash occurred on Firestone tire shop on Burbank Drive near Bluebonnet Boulevard.
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and launched an investigation.
A photo from the scene shows where the truck came to rest after crashing through the glass storefront. A tarp was hung in the doorway, likely to hide the body.
Officials said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported.