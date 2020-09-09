Before LSU announced the suspension of football player Ray Parker, he was arrested in Baton Rouge, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison log report.

LSU indefinitely suspended Parker, a redshirt freshman defensive end, for a violation of team rules, coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday through a team spokesman.

Parker, 20, of Ruston, was booked Wednesday morning on battery of a dating partner and simple criminal damage to property. He was arrested by LSU police and booked in the jail around 8 a.m.

Parker's mugshot and full arrest report were not immediately available.

Information on his arrest was included in a roundup of people booked in the jail. That log is released twice daily.