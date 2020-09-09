BR.lsupractice.080319 HS 889.JPG

LSU defensive end Ray Parker (85) catches a ball during LSU's first fall practice, Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Tigers' practice facility on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

Before LSU announced the suspension of football player Ray Parker, he was arrested in Baton Rouge, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison log report.

LSU indefinitely suspended Parker, a redshirt freshman defensive end, for a violation of team rules, coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday through a team spokesman.

Parker, 20, of Ruston, was booked Wednesday morning on battery of a dating partner and simple criminal damage to property. He was arrested by LSU police and booked in the jail around 8 a.m.

Parker's mugshot and full arrest report were not immediately available.

Information on his arrest was included in a roundup of people booked in the jail. That log is released twice daily.

