A Baton Rouge Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after officials received a complaint the officer made offensive posts on a website.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said that the department received a complaint on Monday that an officer was using a fake account while blogging on a website. The posts were "racist, sexist, insulting and (used) other offensive and insensitive language," Paul said.
After receiving the information, Paul asked internal affairs to begin an investigation and the officer was immediately placed on leave.
Spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Thursday evening that the officer placed on leave is Chris Kuhn.
"The comments in the complaint are disturbing, to say the least, and are unacceptable under any circumstance," Paul said in a written statement. "As your Chief, I would like to conclude this investigation expeditiously."
He noted that while he hopes the investigation will move quickly, the timeline is limited by the Law Enforcement Bill of Rights that allows the accused officer up to thirty days to secure counsel before being questioned.
"We plan to act swiftly, but thoroughly to get to the bottom of this," Paul said. "Make no mistake — making racist and insensitive comments like the ones I read in the complaint, is a terminable offense in the Baton Rouge Police Department Policy."
He said if the investigation confirms the officer is responsible, that person "will be held accountable."