Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an iron statue of a person that was recently stolen from the Mississippi River levee in downtown Baton Rouge — one of 22 similar sculptures that comprise a traveling art exhibit installed last year.
The statues are aluminum and iron androgynous human forms situated in pairs along the levee, some sitting on benches and others standing or kneeling at various locations. They arrived last year as a temporary public art installation called "Borders" and created by Icelandic artist Steinunn Thorarinsdottir.
The installation was first seen outside the United Nations headquarters in New York City and has since traveled to other cities including Dallas, Seattle and Chicago.
The sculptor visited Baton Rouge in March 2017 when the pieces were installed and was honored at a reception hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
She told the Advocate then that the figures were modeled after her youngest son and their arrangement aims to encourage interaction from the public to bridge the gap — or fill the space — between the paired statues, furthering the idea that people can look different but still have fundamental similarities.
Baton Rouge police are asking anyone with information about the missing statue to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (225) 344-7867, texting CS225 to 274637, submitting a tip via Facebook or visiting their website www.crimestoppersbr.com, according to a post Thursday afternoon on the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a case reward.