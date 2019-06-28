A Department of Corrections officer was arrested Friday after investigators discovered she had an inappropriate relationship with an Angola inmate, DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said.

Investigators discovered an inmate’s contraband cellphone after a shakedown at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, and later learned of an inappropriate relationship between the inmate and Courtneé Anderson, the corrections officer, Pastorick said.

When detectives questioned Anderson on Friday, she admitted to the relationship. Anderson, who held the rank of sergeant, had been employed at the penitentiary since January 2019. She resigned during the investigation, Pastorick said.

West Feliciana Parish sheriff's deputies booked Anderson, 30, into the parish prison on a count of malfeasance in office.

