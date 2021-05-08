A man was stabbed to death Friday night on Mission Drive after an argument with one of his neighbors, Baton Rouge police said in a press release.
Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing death of Kedren Jones, 28, that took place around 10:25 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex, BRPD said.
Police say they believe Jones had a verbal argument with Brittany Williams-Young, 25, before the stabbing.
Williams-Young was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of manslaughter.
Police urge anyone with information about the case to contact BRPD's Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).