When his nephew was shot and killed one morning at the beginning of summer, Orlando Batiste assumed the case would be solved — the killer taken off the streets and ultimately held accountable. Because detectives started immediately following whatever leads they could, and because he couldn't imagine a world in which his own relatives become the victims of injustice.
But more than two months have passed since Brent Batiste was found shot to death inside his parked car just north of downtown Baton Rouge, and police are still searching for suspects.
Brent Batiste was 25 years old, a recent graduate of Southern University and just one year into his teaching career. He was loved among his students and colleagues at Scotlandville Middle School, where he taught eighth-grade science.
Now the Batiste family is asking for the public's help in solving the case — a message echoed recently by Baton Rouge Police Department leaders who have emphasized that tips are important if officers are going to take violent criminals off the streets.
Brent Batiste was shot multiple times about 6:45 a.m. May 31 and later pronounced dead on the scene near the intersection of North 19th and Chestnut streets in the Northdale neighborhood of Baton Rouge. His car was parked on a quiet residential street across from a church. He was found in the driver's seat, and police said the shooter had sat beside him in the passenger seat.
Neighborhood residents reported hearing gunshots that morning and seeing the car with Brent Batiste's body inside. But no one seems to have witnessed the shooting or its immediate aftermath.
Detectives are nonetheless hoping that people will come forward with information that could further the investigation. They're still actively working to find answers, though few details have been released about the investigation.
For the Batiste family and others familiar with the case, one question rises to the top of their minds: What was he doing there — at 6:45 a.m. in a residential neighborhood several miles from his home where he had no known friends or connections?
Hours before
Brent Batiste lived with his mom, sister and cousin in their home off Millerville Road.
Monteryl Batiste said her son left about 9 p.m. the night before he was killed. He had a few stops to make and planned to end the night hanging out with his best friend from college, who lives on the Southern University campus.
School had let out for the summer just one week earlier — the end of Brent Batiste's first year of teaching. His family said it wasn't unusual for him to spend the night with friends, especially when he was giving his sister rides to and from her overnight shift at Walmart.
This night was no different. He dropped off his sister at 10 p.m. with plans to pick her up again at 7 a.m. Then he dropped off his aunt at her house in north Baton Rouge.
His mom had made a big pot of gumbo for dinner and he took two servings with him. The first he brought to his mom's friend who lives off Scenic Highway. The second he left with his friend from Southern.
At some point between dropping off his aunt and distributing the gumbo, Brent Batiste had picked up two more friends. He left the Southern campus with the same two friends later in the night, driving his gray 2015 Nissan Sentra.
His family hasn't figured out where he went after that — and how he later ended up in Northdale the next morning, apparently with another person riding in his car. Relatives said they don't believe he had any friends in that neighborhood and had never mentioned going there in the past.
But they do know he called his sister about 6:20 a.m. and told her he was coming to pick her up. That was the last anyone heard from him until the police called his mom and told her he was dead.
'Begging and pleading'
Having made it through the initial stages of grief, the Batiste family is praying for justice — an outcome that once seemed certain and now feels almost out of reach.
"We are begging and pleading for people to come forward with information," Monteryl Batiste said during a recent interview. "Think about if it was your family. … You would want the same thing. People talk about not wanting violence in their neighborhoods, but they're not speaking up."
Monteryl Batiste said she hopes potential witnesses will be more willing to come forward if they understand "what it has done to this family" because "we are victims too now."
"When they killed him, they killed a part of us," Orlando Batiste said. "He was an educator, trying to make a difference in kids' lives. For that to be taken from him … if he had died from sickness or something, it would still be hard, but at least then we would understand. That's the worst part."
Family members said they're "believing in the system but trusting in God" that he will "turn somebody's heart" and allow the case to be solved.
Seeking the public's help
While Baton Rouge homicide detectives chose not to share details because of the ongoing investigation, they acknowledged the pain and frustration experienced by victims' families when information is sparse and cases remain unsolved.
They also pointed to the value of tips from residents in all cases, and especially where there's little other evidence.
"Witnesses coming forward plays a huge role for us — massive," said Sgt. Ross Williams, who runs the Police Department's homicide division. "People in the community are by far the most important piece of the puzzle."
That's a point Police Chief Murphy Paul has been emphasizing. He held a news conference Thursday to thank the public for its help as the department has solved more homicides and seen violent crime fall over the past few months.
Paul took office in January and has made community policing a focus of his administration, touting the importance of working with the public to make Baton Rouge safer.
Law enforcement leaders have long praised the region's Crime Stoppers program for the role it plays in helping them solve crimes, allowing residents to call in anonymous tips that are passed on to investigators. The office receives about 300 to 400 calls per month, Paul said at the recent news conference.
Sid Newman, executive director of Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, said if a caller's information proves correct and leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect in a homicide case, the tipster receives up to $2,500 in reward money.
"So many times … you come to a crime scene and there's about 10 or 15 people standing around and you know somebody knows something but they're scared to say something, for fear of retaliation or apathy," he said. "Fear of retaliation? Contact us and no one's ever gonna know. Apathy? We offer a cash reward — $2,500 for one phone call. How simple is that?"
Sgt. Bryan Ballard, another Baton Rouge homicide detective, said it's hard to tell what motivates people to share information with the cops. But he said if anything, it depends on the players involved.
"When it hits home to people, that's when I think they're more likely to come forward," he said. "But every case is different. That's what makes this job interesting. … Then you get to tell the family that person has been arrested — that's the best part."
The Police Department's homicide division has faced staffing issues in the past, but Williams said the division has now grown to 11 detectives up from eight earlier this year, which gives investigators more manageable workloads. Homicides have also slowed over the past few months following a violent start to the year after 2017's record numbers.
Northdale
Several residents of the neighborhood where Brent Batiste was killed reported hearing shots that morning and stepping outside to see his parked car, still running with the driver's side window shot out — but no other signs of unusual activity. Residents said they didn't recognize the car and couldn't recall having seen him hanging around that area in the past.
"I'm just wondering what the hell he was doing over here, especially at that time in the morning" said one man, declining to give his name. "Did somebody make him drive there? The whole setup is weird."
Residents also told the story of a community in decline — a once-desirable neighborhood where families were proud to own homes and children played in the streets. Now, more homes are rented and have fallen into disrepair while the area has experience an uptick in illegal activity over the past few years, including violent crime.
The First Alpine Baptist Church, just across 19th Street from where the shooting occurred, has seen membership decline in recent years, but it remains a pillar of the Northdale community, especially among older residents.
The Rev. James Snowden has been ministering there for more than 20 years and has led efforts to clean up the neighborhood, including starting a community garden that provides residents with free vegetables.
He said crime has become a bigger issue, mostly drug deals and related activity that have spread into Northdale from the neighboring area known as CC Lockdown, which has long faced similar problems. Just a couple weeks ago, someone broke into the church. The congregation has hired a security guard to watch the parking lot because people had started breaking into cars during services, according to another church member.
Snowden said the building doesn't have surveillance cameras because the church can't afford them, but he's hoping to find funding eventually.
Houses in the immediate vicinity also lack cameras. A corner store about a block away has surveillance, but it wouldn't have captured the crime scene. The store owner said detectives had visited several weeks ago looking for information. He had taped a business card for the lead detective to the glass surrounding his cash register in case anyone wanted to pass along tips.
That's what the Batiste family is hoping for too.
"The person who did this is still riding around, doing whatever they want," Orlando Batiste said. "We want them to know we will not just sit back and wait for the case to go cold. … I do believe justice will be served (because) everything done in darkness will come to light."