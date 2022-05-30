A Kenner man died Monday after he failed to round a curve on La. 431 in Prairieville and instead sent his truck across the road and into a ditch.
The accident occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. and the driver was Michael Charles Wisecarver, 32, according to State Police. It occurred where LA 431 intersects with Valentine Road about three miles south of Port Vincent
Driving alone, Wiscarver was heading southbound on LA 431 in his 2020 Ford F-150. The highway there curves to the right but Wisecarver continued across the road. His truck overturned after it hit the ditch’s embankment, ejecting him from the vehicle, leaving him with fatal injuries, according to State Police.
Wisecarver was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.