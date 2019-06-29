A Crowley man died early Saturday after crashing his motorcycle into a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy's while fleeing a traffic stop, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.
Jason Vidrine, 44, died shortly after midnight Saturday after the crash on Lockhart Road west of Cockerham Road in Livingston Parish, Scrantz said.
According to Scrantz, an on-duty trooper saw two motorcycles speeding, one driven by Vidrine, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The two motorcyclists refused to halt and fled.
The two drove across La. 16 and rode east to Lockhart Road, entering a roundabout at that highway’s intersection with Linder Road and Cockerham Road. The second motorcyclist, whose identity is unknown, exited the roundabout and fled north on Linder Road.
Vidrine then exited the roundabout heading west on Lockhart Road and crossed the centerline, striking a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy driving eastbound, the release said.
Vidrine's injuries from the crash were fatal and he was pronounced dead on the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office. Police say that impairment is not known and a routine toxicology sample was taken from Vidrine for analysis.
The sheriff’s deputy received minor injuries from the crash and also had a toxicology sample taken, though impairment is not a suspected factor.
Troopers continue to seek the identity of the second motorcyclist, Scrantz said. The investigation remains active.