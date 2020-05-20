Autopsies conducted on the two people found dead inside a Baton Rouge apartment Tuesday revealed that the woman was strangled to death and the man was stabbed.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office released the cause and manner of death for both victims Wednesday afternoon, saying the man died from stab wounds and the woman from strangulation. Police had said previously that those details were unclear from their initial investigation.
Saydie Thomas, 24, and Roland Franklin, 38, were found dead in their apartment on West Brookstown Drive late Tuesday morning. Baton Rouge police were conducting a welfare check at their address when officers found the two victims, officials said. Police haven't disclosed the reason for the welfare check.
It's unclear when exactly the victims were killed, but at least one appeared to have died several days before they were found, said Shane Evans, chief of investigations for the coroner's office.
Emergency crews swarmed the 4100 block of West Brookstown Drive near its intersection with Prescott Road late Tuesday morning, though police initially said detectives hadn't determined whether foul play was suspected. Authorities waited until the bodies had been removed from the scene before disclosing that the deaths had been classified as homicides.
Details surrounding the crime are still scarce. Police are continuing to investigate but haven't identified any suspects or motives.